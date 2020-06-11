CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police seized more than a dozen fireworks in Cambridge’s The Port neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a series of reports about fireworks located a large group, which dispersed but left a backpack abandoned at the scene.

The backpack contained 11 roman candle fireworks, six mortar style fireworks, a scale, marijuana and cash, according to Cambridge police.

Police are reminding the public that those caught in possession of or shooting off fireworks are subject to fines and arrest.

Anyone who sees fireworks being set off are asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300 with as much information as possible.

Tips can also be sent by texting Tip650 and your message to Tip411 (847411).

