More than a dozen gravestones knocked face down in West Roxbury cemetery

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than a dozen headstones were found knocked face down in a West Roxbury cemetery on Sunday.

Ken Martin discovered the destruction while visiting a friend’s grave at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Like others, it had been knocked over.

“I thought maybe a plow hit it but then I took a look and, clearly, there were no blade marks or track marks, so I thought that was unusual,” Martin said. “As I started walking, I started noticing more and more gravestones toppled over.”

The vandalized headstones appear in every corner of the cemetery, some along the road and others well away from it.

Almost all were knocked face down.

“Awful. Who could do this? Even if you’re a kid and you drink too much alcohol or whatever, it was just nuts,” Martin said. “Whoever did this, I assume kids, when they wake up when they’re adults, they’re going to regret this, so I hope they come forward.”

Boston police are investigating the incident.

The operators of the cemetery were not immediately available for comment.

