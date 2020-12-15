More than a dozen Mass. hospitals preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccine

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than a dozen Massachusetts hospital received their first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine Tuesday.

Frontline healthcare workers will be among the first to receive inoculation. Then it will be offered to people who are at high risk for COVID-19 complications, adults over the age of 65, and those working in early education, K-12, transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works, and public health before it is made available to the general public.

Massachusetts hospital vaccine delivery list for Tuesday:

Children’s Hospital

Lowell General Hospital

Melrose-Wakefield Hospital

Tufts Medical Center

South Shore Hospital

Steward St. Elizabeths Medical Center

Sturdy Memorial Hospital

Umass Memorial Healthcare

Baystate Medical Center Inc

Lawrence General Hospital

Charlton Memorial Hospital

Metrowest Medical Center Framingham

Harrington Memorial Hospital

New England Baptist Hospital

Mount Auburn Hospital

Massachusetts General Hospital

Dana Farber Cancer Institute-Adult

Boston Medical Center was the first hospital in the city to receive their shipment Monday. Brockton Hospital, Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital were also on that early list.

Nearly 2,000 doses were placed into a locked freezer to prepare for their first wave of vaccinations scheduled for Wednesday.

