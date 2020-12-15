More than a dozen Mass. hospitals preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccine

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than a dozen Massachusetts hospital received their first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine Tuesday.
Frontline healthcare workers will be among the first to receive inoculation. Then it will be offered to people who are at high risk for COVID-19 complications, adults over the age of 65, and those working in early education, K-12, transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works, and public health before it is made available to the general public.
Massachusetts hospital vaccine delivery list for Tuesday:
Children’s Hospital
Lowell General Hospital
Melrose-Wakefield Hospital
South Shore Hospital
Steward St. Elizabeths Medical Center
Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Baystate Medical Center Inc
Lawrence General Hospital
Charlton Memorial Hospital
Metrowest Medical Center Framingham
Harrington Memorial Hospital
New England Baptist Hospital
Mount Auburn Hospital
Massachusetts General Hospital
Dana Farber Cancer Institute-Adult
Boston Medical Center was the first hospital in the city to receive their shipment Monday. Brockton Hospital, Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital were also on that early list.
Nearly 2,000 doses were placed into a locked freezer to prepare for their first wave of vaccinations scheduled for Wednesday.
