More than a dozen residents displaced after fire rips through triple-decker in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A three-alarm blaze that severely damaged a triple-decker home in Roxbury early Wednesday morning left more than a dozen people displaced.

Crews responding to 6 Dewey St. just before 1 a.m. found heavy fire coming from the rear of the six-family apartment building.

One resident was taken to a local hospital, where fire officials say she is doing OK.

The blaze left 16 people displaced and caused about $500,000 worth of damages.

One resident, Jerani Mays, says she woke up to a Boston police officer yelling at her to get out of the house.

“I’m still like rattled. I’m still trying to catch up with everything that’s going on in my brain,” she said. “It’s going to be a lot of rebuilding for me.”

Another building located at 216 Blue Hill Ave., just behind the triple-decker that caught fire, sustained exposure damage due to the intense flames.

This building suffered about $100,000 worth of damages.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)