HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - More than a dozen students were rescued from the back of a school bus in Hubbardston on Wednesday that was precariously tipping after a bus driver pulled over to the side of the road.

Officers responding the to the scene on New Templeton Road just after 12 p.m. and found that the 20 Quabbin Regional School District students on the bus had to be evacuated out of the back, according to police.

The police chief said the driver got stuck in a swampy area along the roadway when she stopped to address some kids who were acting up and the bus began to tip.

Parents who live nearby came to get their kids, another bus came and took the rest to their destination.

There were no reported injuries.

The driver will not be cited for the incident, police said.

