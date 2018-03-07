BOSTON (WHDH) - The majority of Massachusetts is under a winter storm warning as another nor’easter moves into the area. The storm could dump more than a foot of snow in some areas.

The winter storm warning is in effect from Wednesday morning to Thursday night. It covers the areas of Central Middlesex County, Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Eastern Essex, Suffolk, Western Norfolk, Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire.

Light snow will begin Wednesday morning before intensifying through the afternoon. The heaviest snow fall will hit Wednesday evening into the overnight hours, significantly impacting travel. The snow is expected to taper early Thursday morning.

Metro Boston and Metrowest could see 6-10 inches of snow. Depending on where the rain-snow line sets up, the North Shore could see anywhere from 3-10 inches of snow and the Southeastern areas could see 3-6 inches. The South Coast is expected to see 1-3 inches.

Areas northwest of I-495, along the Route 2 corridor and southern New Hampshire may get up to 15 inches. Points south of Boston and west of Route 24 could see up to 10 inches of snow.

Cape Cod will see a mix of snow and rain. A coating to 3 inches of snow is possible for some.

The coastal flood threat will be lower in comparison to Friday’s storm and tides won’t be as strong, but a coastal flood warning is in effect for North and South Shores. Barnstable and Nantucket counties are under a flood advisory.

Coastal Flood Warning now in effect for North Shore & South Shore, with minor-moderate coastal flooding with high tide at ~3:30AM. #7News pic.twitter.com/JosUeMMr7W — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) March 7, 2018

Strong winds could lead to more power outages, especially across the coastline.

Winds will be strong across the coastline, with gusts of 40-50 mph, and peak gusts of 55 mph for part of Cape Ann, the middle and lower Cape, as well as Nantucket. Power outages will again be a threat.

Areas inland won’t deal with as strong of gusts, but they will see a major dose of heavy wet snow, which will likely weigh down power lines and tree limbs. The combination of blustery winds inland, combined with the heavy, wet snow will also likely lead to power outages.

