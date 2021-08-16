BOSTON (WHDH) - Eight of the 14 counties in Massachusetts now have high COVID-19 transmission rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest data from the CDC shows that Berkshire, Hampden, Essex, Suffolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Dukes, and Nantucket have high transmission rates, with more than 100 new cases reported per 100,000 residents between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14.

Franklin, Hampshire, Worcester, Middlesex, Barnstable, and Norfolk counties all have substantial transmission rates, with between 50 and 99.99 new cases reported per 100,000 residents in that same seven-day period.

The CDC recommends that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in every Massachusetts county because the COVID-19 Delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases.

Bay State health officials on Friday reported 1,182 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths. A total of 1,228 new cases were reported on Thursday with 10 deaths.

