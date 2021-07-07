PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — More than half the eligible population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in every county in Maine.

Maine has one of the highest rates of vaccination in the state. More than two thirds of the population of people who are age 12 and older is fully vaccinated. However, some rural parts of the state lag behind the Portland area.

Data from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services show that rural counties are catching up somewhat. The county with the lowest rate of eligible people fully vaccinated is Somerset, where the rate is about 53%. That’s still a higher number than many states.

The highest rate is in Cumberland County, the location of Portland and the most populated county in the state. The rate there is about 80%.

Some mostly rural counties in Maine have higher vaccination rates than the state average. The rate in Hancock County is more than 68%, and in Lincoln it’s about 73%.

