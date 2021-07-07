Across the United States, about 70 percent of all state and local government employees have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to new research published last week by the MissionSquare Research Institute.

Another 6 percent of state and local government workers have begun their vaccination regimen, the research firm said based on a national survey Greenwald Research conducted of more than 1,200 workers in May.

“It’s encouraging to see such high vaccination levels amongst the state and local workforce,” Rivka Liss-Levinson, the senior research manager at MissionSquare Research Institute, said.

“Many state and local employees are front line workers — public safety, public health, and teachers. High vaccination levels help protect the workforce and the public from exposure to this dangerous virus.”

Among state and local government employees who are undecided or will likely not get the vaccine, 64 percent said their chief concern is of the vaccine’s side effects, 37 percent said they need more information about how well the vaccines work and 33 percent cited a lack of trust in government.

The report said that 10 percent of unvaccinated respondents said they will definitely get a COVID-19 vaccine at some point. As with vaccination among the general public, vaccination rates are not even across the state and local government workforce, Liss-Levinson said.

Younger, lower-income, and Black or African-American state and local workers are “significantly less likely to be fully vaccinated,” she said.

