SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police put down evidence markers on Summer Street early Wednesday morning after more than two dozen gunshots were fired in Somerville.

Nearby homes were left riddled with bullets and the area was blocked off as police investigated around 1 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The sound of the gunshots, caught on a home security camera, woke neighbors up from their sleep. Christine Yoon, who lives near the scene, said she heard the loud gunfire.

“It was like a long — it sounded like somebody was pressing down on the trigger for an extended amount of time,” Yoon said.

When the sun came up, the damage to area homes was obvious. Bullet holes were found in windows, on window screens, and window frames. They were spotted in siding, in bricks, below an overhang, and next to a drain pipe.

A landlord on the street shared photos showing bullet holes inside a tenant’s bedroom.

“He was sleeping when the bullets — two bullets — came through the bedroom window, one exited the other wall, and the bullets passed over him and missed him. Thank God that nobody got hurt,” the landlord said.

Another neighbor shared a photo of a bullet that she said she recovered inside her apartment.

“We thought it was fireworks going off because it was so many consecutive shots,” Bridget Kiley said.

Bullets and casings were found all over Summer Street, and investigators spent time documenting each and every one.

Surveillance video shows a person running from a car on one side of the street to a car on the opposite and back during the shooting.

“I heard a car actually screech and drive off,” Kiley said.

Somerville police said the shooting is under investigation and have not released a possible motive.

