The nor’easter storm slamming New England left some communities in central Massachusetts with over two feet of snow while rain continued to switch to flakes closer to Boston.

Road conditions were fairly clear for much of the Boston metro area compared to parts of Worcester and Middlesex County, where crews spent the day trying to keep up with an onslaught of snowfall.

Towns like Ashby (27.3″), Hubbardston (27″), and Fitchburg (20″) saw inches falling by the hour, as plows attempted to tackle loads of heavy, wet snow that brought down trees and power lines throughout the region.

Compared to the Worcester Hills, where totals were forecasted to average 18-24 inches, the snowfall appeared to drop off as precipitation made its way south, breaking off from the snow/rain line that held for most of the morning along I-495.

Further west, communities like Franklin County’s Rowe came closer to three feet of snow, totaling 30 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service. Other notable totals from the region included Hampshire County’s Chesterfield with 26.5 inches and Goshen with 22.

As of the early afternoon, temperatures hovering in the mid 30s translated to limited accumulation in Boston and the South Shore, even with flurries and bursts of heavier snow moving as far south as Bristol County.

By 3:30 p.m., spots like Burlington, Framingham, and Lexington saw 2-3 inches, per early reports.

3-6 inches of accumulation remain on the table for parts of the Boston area and MetroWest, while a coating to 3 inches is possible closer to the southeast, save for the Cape and Islands where not many flakes, if any, are expected to land.

The snow in general is expected to lose intensity as the evening goes on, dissipating for the most part by early Wednesday morning around the same time powerful wind gusts reaching 50-65 miles per hour hit the coasts.

A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect going into Wednesday morning, with high tide around 5 a.m. likely to be a bit higher in some areas along the coast, with pockets of minor coastal flooding and beach erosion possible, though major, damaging flooding is not expected.

