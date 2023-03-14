The nor’easter storm slamming New England left some communities in central and western Massachusetts with over two feet of snow Tuesday, knocking out power to thousands and causing travel disruptions on area roads.

Where impacts were severe in some high-elevation areas, this week’s nor’easter brought lower snow totals in other spots, leaving only wet roads for much of the day in the Boston metro area and in communities south of Boston.

Towns like Ashby, Hubbardston, and Fitchburg saw inches falling by the hour, each racking up over 20 inches of snow as plows attempted to tackle loads of heavy, wet snow.

Further west, communities like Franklin County’s Rowe came closer to three feet of snow, totaling 30 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service. Other notable totals from the region included Hampshire County’s Chesterfield with 26.5 inches and Goshen with 22.

The snowfall appeared to drop off to the south and to the east, with largely single digit measurements inside I-495.

As of the early afternoon, temperatures hovering in the mid 30s translated to limited accumulation in Boston and on the South Shore, even with flurries and bursts of heavier snow moving as far south as Bristol County.

The snow in general is expected to lose intensity as the evening goes on, dissipating for the most part by early Wednesday morning.

Powerful wind gusts could still hit coastal regions, though, adding to the threat of possible flooding in some areas.

A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect going into Wednesday morning. High tide around 5 a.m. is likely to be a bit higher than usual in some areas, causing some pockets of minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Major, damaging flooding is not expected.

Warmer weather is ahead later this week, with high temperatures possibly reaching 50 degrees by Saturday.

For more information on Tuesday’s storm, check out the 7WEATHER Blog.

