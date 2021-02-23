‘More than willing to send our kids’: Some parents eager to have children back in school

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many parents and children were eager to embrace Gov. Charlie Baker’s plan for schools to resume holding classes by April after a year of remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lyndsay Picciano said remote learning has been difficult for her three kids, who would normally be attending school in South Boston.

“There’s three different lunch times, six different snack times, two different recess times,” Picciano said. “The most popular phrase in the house is ‘momma I need your help.’”

Jackie and John Airasian said remote learning has been difficult for their children in Watertown as well.

“After doing it for so long, it’s wearing on them. It’s wearing on their motivation. They’re not interested anymore,” Jackie Airasian said.

John Airasian said the plan from the state was good news.

