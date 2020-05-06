More unemployment fraud claims; 10K virus cases confirmed in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An investigation into possible unemployment benefits fraud related to the coronavirus pandemic is expanding with as many as 2,000 cases in Rhode Island, authorities said.

State and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating fraudulent unemployment insurance claims submitted to the state Department of Labor and Training.

The department has received roughly 2,000 reports to date from people who say they have been the victims of “imposter fraud,” agency spokeswoman Angelika Pellegrino said in an email.

Anyone who believes their personal information has been used to file or secure a false claim is being asked to call the FBI’s Providence office or the state Department of Labor and Training.

Ellen Martin told WPRI-TV she received a letter last week informing her that her jobless benefits had been approved even though she was still working.

___

GRIM MILESTONE

More than 10,000 people in Rhode Island have now tested positive for the coronavirus, the state Department of Health announced Wednesday.

The state reported 272 new cases, bringing the number of known cases to more than 10,200.

The department also reported 15 new fatalities, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 370.

The number of people hospitalized and the number of patients in intensive care were both down slightly from the previous day.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, but it can cause more severe illness for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

___

BROWN’S DOUBLE COMMENCEMENT

Brown University on Wednesday announced plans for a “double commencement” next spring to celebrate the classes of 2020 and 2021.

Students have been learning remotely since the Ivy League school closed down because of the pandemic.

The university will still hold a virtual commencement for seniors on May 24, President Christina Paxson said in a statement on the school’s website.

Brown had intended to bring the seniors back to campus in October for an in-person ceremony, but now anticipates that there will still be restrictions on large gatherings then.

Instead, this year’s seniors and next year’s seniors will be celebrated in one ceremony.

“Our graduating seniors will have the opportunity to celebrate their commencement and their first reunion at the same time,” Paxson wrote.

Brown is still developing plans to reopen in the fall, she said.

___

FOUNDATION GRANTS

Rhode Island’s COVID-19 Response Fund has awarded an additional $1.4 million in grants, officials said Wednesday.

The fund formed in mid-March by the Rhode Island Foundation and the United Way of Rhode Island has now awarded $7.2 million to nonprofits around the state to help people affected by the virus.

The grants, ranging from $10,000 to $75,000, help provide food, housing, health care and other basic needs.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)