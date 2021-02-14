More variant coronavirus cases found in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - More cases of the UK variant of the coronavirus have been found in Massachusetts, state officials said Monday.

Officials reported 19 new cases of the variant, for a total of 29 cases so far in the state. Four cases were found in people who had recently traveled, while the rest were because of community spread, officials said.

The variant has been found in Hampden, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester counties, with Worcester county seeing 17 cases, officials said.

