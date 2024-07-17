BOSTON (WHDH) - More wild weather is possible Wednesday after a series of strong storms slammed parts of southern New England Tuesday night, toppling trees and knocking out power to thousands of people across New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

While crews cleaned up in particularly hard hit communities including Milford, New Hampshire, forecasts on Wednesday morning called for a risk of scattered severe storms returning between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The storms could sweep across the region, even pushing into the Boston area before tapering off overnight.

Though some scattered showers could linger into the morning and midday hours Thursday, the day is expected to bring cooler temperatures and lower humidity after several days of sweltering weather.

Forecasts called for high temperatures on Wednesday in the low to mid 90s.

High temperatures on Thursday could peak in the mid 80s.

With forecasts in mind, New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management took to social media Wednesday morning to warn residents of possible gusty and damaging winds.

In addition to wind, officials also warned of localized flash flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch early Wednesday afternoon that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. The watch area reaches from southern New Hampshire to Pennsylvania’s border with Maryland and includes the possibility of isolated quarter-sized hail, scattered wind gusts up to 70 miles-per-hour, and frequent lightning.

