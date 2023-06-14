Several people, including the morgue manager at Harvard Medical School, have been accused of selling stolen body parts, law officials say.

According to an indictment filed in the United States District Court Middle District of Pennsylvania, at least four people are facing federal charges after authorities say they took part in the sale of stolen body parts to buyers across several states, including Massachusetts.

According to court documents, a man who worked as the morgue manager at Harvard Medical School “stole dissected portions of donated cadavers, including, for example, heads, brains, skin, bones, and other human remains…” and took them to his house in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

Investigators say he sold stolen body parts to Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, one of whom “agreed to purchase two dissected faces for $600.”

