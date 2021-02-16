Morning appointments postponed at COVID-19 vaccination site opening in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A new COVID-19 vaccination site opening in Worcester Tuesday has postponed its morning appointments due to an ice storm moving through the area.

The morning session, which was originally scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., has been postponed to Saturday morning, site officials announced.

The city’s first large-scale vaccination site at the Worcester State University Wellness Center is opening in partnership with the university, Saint Vincent Hospital, the University of Massachusetts Medical School and its health care consulting and operations division, and Commonwealth Medicine.

Eligible residents can find a vaccination site near them by heading to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Finder website.

