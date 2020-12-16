Morning commute likely to be major issue as snowstorm makes its way up New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation is likely to be a major issue Thursday morning with a major winter storm barreling toward Massachusetts.

Streets near the coastlines could see some flooding with tides expected to reach their peak at about 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. Parking bans are also in effect along major city streets in Boston and other communities.

But it is not just drivers who will be impacted by the storm. State officials warned there may be some delays on the Commuter Rail as well.

“We’re closely monitoring the forecast and will have teams deployed across the network to treat infrastructure and passenger areas as snow begins to accumulate,” said David Scorey, Keolis CEO and General Manager said in a statement. “Our goal is to minimize the storm’s impact on service to ensure passengers who need to travel can use Commuter Rail as an alternative to driving.”

Some riders said that due to the pandemic, they are prepared to work from home in ways they never have been before.

Commuters like Worcester resident Peter McGrath who just returned to the Bay State from Florida.

“I work for the turnpike so I’m used to this kind of stuff,” he said.

But tomorrow he will be hunkering down at home as he begins his quarantine process.

Still, others, like frontline worker Rachel Hitt, who must venture out said they are making adjustments for the inclement weather.

“The Framingham/Worcester Line is my second apartment,” she said. “They’re pretty good as far as weather goes, I think.”

She said the best thing to do is be prepared and stay informed.

“They try really hard to do the snow alerts, and they encourage you to sign up for T alerts. I encourage people to do that too,” Hitt said.

The MBTA is currently operating under a reduced schedule to accommodate low employee availability due to the coronavirus emergency.

The storm is expected to further complicate service.

“Half the time, it’s really quick and you get there. But, there’s always a slowdown at some juncture in there, so at that point, you just have to be patient and know that the other people are doing the best they can for it,” commuter Amy Padden said.

