BOSTON (WHDH) - A large of eastern Massachusetts was under a flash flood warning Thursday morning.

Between late Wednesday night and 10 a.m. Thursday, many communities saw large amounts of rainfall, including reports of over 6 inches in Weymouth and Hingham, over 5 inches in Braintree, and over 4 inches in Norwell.

Safety officials stress not to drive or walk in flooded areas, reminding residents that it takes only 6 inches of water to knock over and carry away and adult, and only 18-24 inches of floodwater to carry away most SUVs and trucks.

Thursday’s downpours affected communities throughout the southern half of greater Boston, with highway closures and flooded streets causing major disruptions to traveling.

Traffic times on Route 93 south and north skyrocketed across the morning as inundated sections

The Expressway in both directions was closed Thursday morning at exit 3, with most of the flooding concentrated between the Braintree split and Adams Street exit.

Granite Street in Braintree was closed Thursday morning from Pine Hills Cemetery to Wood Road due to flash flooding from heavy rains.

Downpours doused Randolph in rain throughout the morning; with basements in the area also experiencing flooding.

