SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Wild weather left damage across Massachusetts late Thursday night into Friday morning.

A few storms brought downpours and strong wind gusts to the area, running through northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

Large trees fell throughout a neighborhood in Shirley, damaging cars and trapping people in their homes.

“We’ve had massive trees fall all around. Our neighbors have massive trees that are fallen. This tree fell on three cars. Flagg Tree Company, he’s missing his son’s kindergarten graduation because he’s gotten so many calls from so many people who are having safety issues, who are trapped in their homes,” Jeannette Wade said.

Some residents along Walker Road had to duck for cover.

“The kids were getting ready for school and I heard this horrible noise, and I just said, ‘Everybody needs to get in the basement,’ and we went down to the basement. I felt really afraid and my husband came down and then it got quiet, like very still,” Wade said.

Tree removal crews jumped into action after a slew of trees fell across the area. Zack Flagg, of HM Flagg Tree Removal, was quick to help Friday.

“So I take a breath and then just, as the calls come in, and today we don’t load a single thing. It’s just clearing roadways for emergency vehicles, driveways so people can get in and out,” Flagg said.

In South Boston, a tree fell across K Street, breaking a window of a nearby home.

