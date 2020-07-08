Morrissey Boulevard Bridge closed after vehicle struck

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation closed down the Morrissey Boulevard Bridge Wednesday afternoon following a traffic accident.

Tow trucks were called to the scene after a vehicle was struck.

So far, it is unclear if anyone was injured or when the bridge will reopen for travel.

In Boston vehicle on Morrissey Blvd Bridge and stuck. Tow needed. Bridge temporarily closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 8, 2020

