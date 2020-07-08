Morrissey Boulevard Bridge reopens after vehicle gets stuck

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation temporarily closed the Morrissey Boulevard Bridge Wednesday afternoon after a car got stuck on the open drawbridge.

Around 3 p.m., the driver crashed their vehicle through the warning gates of the Beades Drawbridge which was open for boat traffic.

That vehicle became lodged in the bridge joint but has since been towed from the area.

A MassDOT crew was on scene to inspect the infrastructure of the bridge and to replace the damaged gate.

The bridge is being reopened for vehicular traffic but will stay closed for boaters until the warning gates are replaced tonight.”

No injuries were reported.

In Boston vehicle on Morrissey Blvd Bridge and stuck. Tow needed. Bridge temporarily closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 8, 2020

