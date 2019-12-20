Mortgage for family of fallen Worcester fire lieutenant has been paid off, foundation says

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A non-profit organization that launched a major fundraising effort last month to assist the family of a Worcester fire lieutenant who died in the line of duty announced Friday that the mortgage on their home has been paid off in full.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, named after a fallen 9/11 firefighter, raised enough money for Lt. Jason Menard’s family just five weeks after the foundation promised to pay off the mortgage.

Menard, 39, lost his life when he “heroically and selflessly” saved his comrades from a four-alarm blaze that engulfed a multi-family home at 7 Stockholm St. around 1 a.m. on Nov 13.

The firefighters from Ladder 5 gained entry into the third floor, where they became trapped by raging flames. The flames overtook the third floor and Menard was unable to escape because he put the lives of his crew members before his own.

“Lt. Menard heroically and selflessly saved his crew, helping a probationary firefighter to the stairs and then returning to rescue another trapped firefighter, assisting him out the window,” Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said.

The cause of the Stockholm Street fire is under investigation.

But thanks to Menard’s heroic actions, firefighter Christopher Pace’s life was saved. He was released from the hospital in late November and was able to go home to his wife, who is expecting their second child.

Menard left behind his wife, Tina, and their three young children, Joshua, Hailee, and Morgan.

Since 2015, the foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program has been ensuring first responder families with young children have been able to stay in their homes.

