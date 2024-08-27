PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are scheduled to start spraying anti-mosquito pesticides in more than a dozen Massachusetts communities Tuesday as the state aims to add more protection against the deadly EEE virus.

The state Department of Public Health announced plans to conduct aerial spraying in Plymouth County beginning Tuesday night. Truck-mounted spraying will take place in parts of Worcester County.

To date, the state has classified 10 communities as being at high or critical risk for EEE. Thirteen communities will be included in the aerial and truck-mounted spraying areas, including Carver, Halifax, Kingston, Middleborough, Plymouth, Plympton, Rochester, and Wareham in Plymouth County.

Spraying in Worcester County will focus on the towns of Douglas, Dudley, Oxford, Sutton, and Uxbridge.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis, known as EEE, can be contracted through a mosquito bite. Some people may show no symptoms when infected. For others, though, the virus can cause brain swelling.

Plymouth Commissioner of Health and Human Services Michelle Bratti told 7NEWS between 30% and 70% of EEE cases are fatal.

“We are not going to take that lightly,” she said.

Described as a rare disease, there have only been roughly 115 cases of EEE in Massachusetts since experts first detected it in the state in 1938. Though cases have commonly been clustered in Bristol, Plymouth and Norfolk counties, the Department of Public Health on its website says EEE can infect humans throughout Massachusetts.

Officials last grappled with an EEE outbreak in 2019 and 2020, documenting 17 human cases in Massachusetts, with seven deaths over the two years.

The Department of Public Health announced this year’s first human case of EEE earlier this month a man in his 80s was exposed to the virus in Worcester County.

In Plymouth, local officials have taken steps to keep community members safe, closing town parks and fields from dusk until dawn.

Now preparing for spraying operations, Bratti said officials are looking to inform people, rather than alarm them.

“It’s to keep our kids safe, to keep our seniors safe [and] keep all residents safe,” Bratti said.

The state’s Reclamation and Mosquito Control Board will conduct and monitor the aerial spraying in Plymouth County. The state will oversee truck-mounted spraying in Worcester County.

Spraying will take place overnight between dusk and 4:30 a.m., utilizing the Anvil 10+10 pesticide.

Though they said they planned to conduct spraying this week, state officials cautioned that spraying plans are weather dependent.

Bratti echoed what state officials said, saying the kind of wet weather that swept through the region Monday could impact the effectiveness of anti-mosquito spraying.

“Temperature impacts the sustainability,” she added. “The mosquitos themselves have a really good sense of, somehow, how to manipulate a little bit with that.”

The state over the weekend said it will apply Anvil 10+10 using an ultra-low volume aerosol.

“Although special precautions are unnecessary, residents in the affected areas who prefer to avoid or minimize exposure can stay indoors during spraying,” officials said.

Officials said anyone with sensitivities to chemicals or existing respiratory conditions such as asthma are encouraged to stay inside during spraying.

The state is updating its town-by-town map of EEE risk levels across Massachusetts and has urged residents to continue to protect themselves against mosquitos even after mosquito spraying.

While sounding the alarm about EEE, officials have also warned about West Nile Virus. Also spread by mosquito bites, there have been two confirmed cases of West Nile so far in 2024.

