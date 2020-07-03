Mosquito with EEE found in Western Mass.

ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - State officials are warning Massachusetts residents to take precautions after finding the eastern equine encephalitis virus, or EEE, in a mosquito for the first time this year.

The virus was found in a mosquito sample collected in Orange on July 1, department of public health officials said, increasing the risk level of EEE to moderate for Orange and Athol. No human or other animal cases have been discovered so far this year.

There were 12 cases of EEE in Massachusetts last year with six deaths. Officials said residents should wear long clothing and use bug repellent to reduce mosquito bites, and use caution during peak mosquito times of dawn and dusk.

