Mosquitoes found with Eastern equine encephalitis virus

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials say mosquitoes in Warwick have tested positive for the Eastern equine encephalitis virus.

The state environmental management department says the virus was found in mosquitoes collected July 9.

The remaining 167 mosquito samples from 38 traps set statewide July 9 tested negative for eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus. Samples from July 2 also tested negative for both viruses.

DEM says it’s setting additional traps in Warwick.

Eastern equine encephalitis was found in samples collected in Pawtucket, Warren and East Providence on June 11. There have been no findings of West Nile virus this year.

The department urges people to prevent mosquito bites by using repellent, putting inspect netting over strollers, wearing long sleeves and pants, repairing holes in window screens and eliminating mosquito breeding grounds.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)