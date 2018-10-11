Those looking to live a night of luxury at the most expensive hotel suite in the United States will have to shell out tens of thousands of dollars.

The Mark Hotel in New York’s Upper East Side charges $75,000 a night to stay in their 10,000-square-foot suite located on the 16th and 17th floors of the building.

The suite boasts five bedrooms, four fireplaces, six bathrooms and two wet bars.

The living room has 26-foot-high ceilings and is large enough to be converted into a grand ballroom if needed.

It also comes with a 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace with a view of Central Park.

