Most GOP governors back Trump’s Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly all of the nation’s Republican governors have signed a letter backing Senate confirmation for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In a letter to Senate leaders, first obtained by the AP, GOP governors from 31 states and territories ask that senators move “expeditiously to confirm” Kavanaugh to the court.

They write: “Judge Kavanaugh’s impeccable credentials demonstrate he is worthy of this nomination.”

The letter is part of a coordinated campaign by the White House to build public support for Kavanaugh, in hopes of securing his confirmation in time for the beginning of the Supreme Court’s term this fall.

The four Republican governors who didn’t sign the letter are from Democratic-leaning states. They are: Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker, Maryland’s Larry Hogan, Vermont’s Phil Scott and Illinois’ Bruce Rauner.

