BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced that most Green Line services will be suspended for maintenance from February 22 to 23.

Officials said the B branch will be closed from North Station to Babcock Street. The C and D branches will be closed from North Station to Kenmore. The E branch will be suspended from North Station to Heath Street.

Free shuttle buses will replace train service and the Route 39 bus will be free between Copley and Heath Street.

