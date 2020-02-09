Most Mainers have power back after storm outages

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Most Maine residents had power back on Sunday after a cold, icy storm left thousands of people in the dark.

Central Maine Power said less than 150 customers remained without power on Saturday night. That was down from a Friday evening high of more than 23,000. More than half of those customers were in York County in southern Maine.

Cable and internet service in parts of the state were also restored on Sunday. Storm-related damage caused an outage on Saturday in Maine, but cable provider Spectrum confirmed on Sunday morning that the problem was fixed.

The winter weather conditions also caused traffic problems, but Maine State Police handled only one serious accident, the Portland Press Herald reported.

