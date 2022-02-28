(WHDH) — Most students in Massachusetts will not have to worry about packing a face mask when they return to the classroom Monday following February vacation.

Gov. Charlie Baker and state education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced earlier this month that students and staff at Mass. public schools would not have to wear face coverings indoors starting Feb. 28.

The decision was made in consultation with infectious disease physicians, the state Department of Public Health, and other medical experts, Baker and Riley said.

Boston, Natick, and Framingham are continuing to require face masks inside schools.

Public health officials in Boston are set to meet Tuesday to discuss lifting the face mask requirement for schools and businesses.

