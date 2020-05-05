Most Mass. residents approve of Baker’s coronavirus response, poll shows

BOSTON (WHDH) - Most Massachusetts residents support Gov. Charlie Baker’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak and approve of the restrictions he has imposed to safeguard against the spread of the disease, a new poll shows.

Eighty-four percent of Bay Staters who took part in the Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll said they approve of how Baker has handled the pandemic, while 66 percent of residents indicated that they disapprove of the steps President Donald Trump has taken on a national level.

Baker last week extended the state’s non-essential business closure order and stay-at-home advisory through at least May 18 due to the rising number of COVID-19 deaths and new positive cases. Eighty-five percent of those who were polled said they supported Baker’s decision to do so.

When asked about practicing good social distancing habits, 69 percent of people said they have been “very strict” about staying home, not gathering in groups, and not shaking hands or hugging.

Starting Wednesday, all Massachusetts residents will be required to wear a mask or face-covering in public places where social distancing can not be safely practiced.

The poll showed that 40 percent of residents are currently wearing a mask or face covering every time they go outdoors, including during walks. Fifty-one percent of those who were polled said they have been wearing something on their faces while inside public spaces, such as grocery stores.

The poll also asked how much longer residents could handle coronavirus quarantine from an “emotional” standpoint. Thirty-seven percent said they could handle it “indefinitely,” while more than 25 percent said they could go on as-is for “a few more months.”

When it comes to activities that will again be allowed after the coronavirus quarantine, 73 percent of people said they would not feel comfortable attending a live sporting event, going to the movies, or seeing a concert, while 66 percent said they would not feel safe returning to their neighborhood gym.

Fifty-eight percent said they would feel comfortable returning to work or school but 79 percent are not looking forward to riding public transportation.

Most of those who were polled did express comfort with shopping again or seeing family and friends in-person.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)