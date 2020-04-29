Most Mass. workers feel unsafe returning to their workplaces, survey finds

Passengers board a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority subway train at an underground station, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Boston. The Boston area transit system is projecting a huge budget deficit for the fiscal year that ends June 30 caused in large part by a near non-existent ridership during the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (WHDH) - If Massachusetts were to “reopen today” and lift coronavirus restrictions, most workers would not feel safe going back to their workplaces, a new survey found.

Fishbowl, a workplace social network for verified employees, recently surveyed professionals from across the nation and in the Bay State to find out where they stood on returning to work while the coronavirus pandemic continues to hammer many communities.

The social network app says it asked workers one simple question: “If your state were to ‘reopen’ now, would you feel safe going to your workplace?”

Overall, 19,689 professionals responded to the survey. In Massachusetts, 81 percent of workers said they would not feel safe going back to work.

Among states with at least 50 employee responses, New York finished with the lowest percentage of employees answering that they would feel safe returning to work, with just 14.64 percent.

Louisiana had the highest percentage of employees answering that they feel safe going back into work, with 34.23 percent.

