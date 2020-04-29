Most Mass. workers feel unsafe returning to their workplaces, survey finds

BOSTON (WHDH) - If Massachusetts were to “reopen today” and lift coronavirus restrictions, most workers would not feel safe going back to their workplaces, a new survey found.
Fishbowl, a workplace social network for verified employees, recently surveyed professionals from across the nation and in the Bay State to find out where they stood on returning to work while the coronavirus pandemic continues to hammer many communities.
The social network app says it asked workers one simple question: “If your state were to ‘reopen’ now, would you feel safe going to your workplace?”
Overall, 19,689 professionals responded to the survey. In Massachusetts, 81 percent of workers said they would not feel safe going back to work.
Among states with at least 50 employee responses, New York finished with the lowest percentage of employees answering that they would feel safe returning to work, with just 14.64 percent.
Louisiana had the highest percentage of employees answering that they feel safe going back into work, with 34.23 percent.
Here’s what Fishbowl found in other recent surveys on coronavirus:
- 31% of employees say ‘less synergy with coworkers’ is the biggest obstacle while working from home
- 54% of employees fear there will be layoffs at their company, due to fallout from Covid-19.
- 60% of working professions said that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused clients to pause or cancel work.
- 62% of working parents are unable to juggle working from home and childcare.
- According to teachers, less than half of students are showing up for their remote classes.
- 42% of employees say they drink while working from home.
