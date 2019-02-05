Most memorable moments from New England’s 6th Super Bowl championship parade

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Boston’s triumphant Super Bowl victory parade is a wrap.

Hundreds of thousands of cheering fans packed the streets to watch the New England Patriots roll through downtown, celebrating their sixth NFL championship.

Organizers expected as many as 1 million people to turn out for Tuesday’s parade.

Security was tight, and police took away several fans who appeared intoxicated, including one man on a stretcher.

The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Here’s a look at some of the most memorable moments:

One of the many head-turning signs at the Super Bowl parade #7News pic.twitter.com/kNpPOTweqd — Keke Vencill (@kekevencill) February 5, 2019

Bill Belichick tips cap to jubilant fans along championship parade route https://t.co/a3SaMYRl0g #7News pic.twitter.com/uk2LoHiisq — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) February 5, 2019

Hey Tom, remind us — how many titles is that again? pic.twitter.com/5hj8EDa8dZ — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) February 5, 2019

David Andrews is soaking up the sun on this balmy February afternoon https://t.co/EOeRhHeM0S #7News pic.twitter.com/24itzlcdzw — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) February 5, 2019

Rob Gronkowski has changed into a Boston police vest! https://t.co/EOeRhHeM0S #7News pic.twitter.com/OsYi3l8E1x — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) February 5, 2019

Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman proudly shows off Lombardi Trophy to thousands of screaming fans: https://t.co/EOeRhHeM0S #7News pic.twitter.com/s52lKhDwnU — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) February 5, 2019

Patriots linebackers dub Max Kellerman 'Haterade Player of the Year' https://t.co/EOeRhHeM0S #7News pic.twitter.com/jRVMdcA4qB — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) February 5, 2019

Patriots center David Andrews rubbing shoulders with Bud Light 'Dilly Dilly' King! https://t.co/EOeRhHeM0S #7News pic.twitter.com/Av5Bc5LR6W — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) February 5, 2019

Patriots star Rob Gronkowski partying with his teammates, firing up fans along parade route: https://t.co/EOeRhHeM0S #7News pic.twitter.com/nH1QY3vmgF — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) February 5, 2019

Robert Kraft says #SuperBowI in Atlanta was 'like a home game,' talks about 'Championships' necklace he got from Meek Mill https://t.co/EOeRhHeM0S #7News pic.twitter.com/gIdN4VhgwS — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) February 5, 2019