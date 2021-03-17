Most of Mass. to get up to 4 inches of snow just before first day of spring

BOSTON (WHDH) - While the Boston area will see temperatures in the 50s over the next two days, snow is predicted to return just one day before the first day of spring.

Rain showers are expected to arrive late Thursday afternoon before transitioning to wet snow early Friday morning, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

The storm system is forecasted to wind down later Friday morning.

The majority of the Bay State could get two to four inches of snow, while Cape Cod and the Islands are projected to get one to two inches.

The first day of spring is Saturday, with temperatures slated to be in the mid-40s.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 60s by Sunday.

Snow… What snow? Spring weather arrives Sunday and sticks with us early next week. Temps 60-65 inland, quiet a bit cooler at the coast. pic.twitter.com/GViSuysYPt — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 17, 2021

Couple inches of snow possible Friday morning. Best shot of 3-4" across the higher terrain of Southern New England. pic.twitter.com/sO41mmtx30 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 17, 2021

Thursday night rain ends as a period of snow early Friday morning… couple inches possible. pic.twitter.com/iKoo5H1D2K — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 17, 2021

