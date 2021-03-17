Most of Mass. to get up to 4 inches of snow just before first day of spring

BOSTON (WHDH) - While the Boston area will see temperatures in the 50s over the next two days, snow is predicted to return just one day before the first day of spring.

Rain showers are expected to arrive late Thursday afternoon before transitioning to wet snow early Friday morning, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

The storm system is forecasted to wind down later Friday morning.

The majority of the Bay State could get two to four inches of snow, while Cape Cod and the Islands are projected to get one to two inches.

The first day of spring is Saturday, with temperatures slated to be in the mid-40s.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 60s by Sunday.

