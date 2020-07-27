Most of Mass. under heat advisory as feels-like temps expected to reach up to 105 degrees

BOSTON (WHDH) - People in Massachusetts are being told to drink plenty of water and try to stay in air-conditioned rooms as temperatures heat up across the state.

All of Massachusetts, excluding Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, are under a heat advisory from noon Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday as feels-like temperatures are expect to near 105 degrees in some communities.

Southern New Hampshire, Connecticut and Rhode Island are also apart of the heat advisory.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 90s for the Bay State, with Boston projected to get up to 98 degrees and Norwood up to 99 degrees.

The record-high temperature was set in Boston at 98 degrees in 1882.

Tuesday temperatures will remain in the 90s for several communities, including in Boston, Plymouth and Worcester.

Click here for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)