BOSTON (WHDH) - Day one of the first heat wave of 2024 is over – but the end is not yet at hand.

Wednesday’s high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s in parts of the state, but it will feel like it is between 95 and 105 degrees.

Thursday will be kicked up another notch – it will likely feel like temperatures are between 97 and 107 degrees.

Heat waves are defined as at least 3 days in a row where temperatures reach 90 degrees.

Most of Massachusetts is under a heat advisory, which is when temperatures feel as high as 105, while Southern New Hampshire is under a heat warning, when temperatures feel as high as 106.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency in the city, where splash pads and pools are open to help residents cool down. Because of the Juneteenth holiday, cooling centers, schools, and Boston Public libraries are not open, but will be open Thursday.

The heat has also prompted some Juneteenth celebrations to be moved inside, including in Brockton.

