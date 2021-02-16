Most of Mass. under winter weather advisory as ice storm creates slick road conditions

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of Massachusetts as an ice storm creates slick driving conditions during the morning commute Tuesday.

A messy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain began falling Monday evening.

Central and Western Mass. continued to see freezing rain Tuesday morning, with the remainder of the state getting regular rain.

The precipitation is expected to move out midday.

Central Middlesex County, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, Eastern Hampden, and Eastern Hampshire counties are under a winter weather advisory until 7 a.m.

The advisory remains in effect until noon for Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, and Western Hampshire, and until 1 p.m. for Berkshire County.

Temperatures will jump into the 50s across Southeastern Mass., with the Boston area climbing into the low 40s.

Slickest travel this morning will be across the interior. pic.twitter.com/V8gQxkelnX — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 16, 2021

Winter weather advisory away from the coast this morning. Lasts until Noon for central Mass. pic.twitter.com/gbGPBpK3Wy — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 16, 2021

