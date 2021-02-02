Most of Mass. under winter weather advisory as over a foot of snow falls in some places

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the majority of Massachusetts as more than a foot of snow falls in some communities.

Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Worcester, Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties are under the advisory until 4 p.m.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Berkshire County until 7 p.m.

Flakes began falling in some areas early Monday morning before intensifying during the afternoon.

Some places have already accumulated well over a foot of snow as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, including Wilmington at 20 inches, Dracut at 18.3 inches, and Lunenburg at 18.2 inches.

Snow transitioned to rain and freezing drizzle in Southeastern Mass. before moving northward Tuesday morning.

Commuters should prepare for slick travel during the morning commute.

Communities along the coast did not see as much snow as inland Mass., with Roxbury getting 4 inches and Norwell getting 1 inch as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. for Barnstable, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket and Suffolk counties.

A two to three foot storm surge is expected around high tide at 3 p.m.

For the latest forecast updates, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)