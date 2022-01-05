The majority of Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory as patchy freezing drizzle creates slick driving conditions Wednesday.

The advisory is in effect until noon for parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, and Essex counties, as well as until 11 a.m. for Berkshire County.

7NEWS Meteorologist Josh Wurster says slick spots on the roadways will not be widespread and that the freezing drizzle will transition to scattered rain showers around noon.

Sunshine returns Thursday ahead of a snowstorm on Friday.

The winter storm is set to last from about 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, bringing with it plowable snow.

Parts of Central and Western Mass. as well as the Cape and the Islands could see 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Several other communities, including those on the North and South shores as well as the Metro Boston area, could get 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Sunshine is expected to return Saturday.

Patchy freezing drizzle this morning 7am-Noon in purple area.



It's most likely on the 495 corridor from I-93 to Rt. 2 and NW of there — the higher elevations of Worcester Hills and S. NH.



This isn't a Christmas Day repeat with widespread coatings. It's patchy slick spots. pic.twitter.com/mH4A8MDEEl — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) January 5, 2022

