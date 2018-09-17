Most of Massachusetts under flash flood watch as remnants of Florence move north

BOSTON (WHDH) - A flash flood watch has been issued for most of Massachusetts with the remnants of Hurricane Florence expected to bring heavy rain to New England.

Bands of torrential rain showers are expected to develop late Monday night and continue through Tuesday afternoon.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are anticipated but a narrow swath of 4-6 inches of rain is possible, which may fall in a very short period of time, according to the National Weather Service.

The potential for 2-3 inches of rainfall per hour exists.

The watch covers Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Northern Bristol, Northern Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties.

