BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly all of Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory as snow showers create slick driving conditions during the Tuesday morning commute.

Snow showers broke out around midnight along the immediate South Coast before pushing northward.

Northern Massachusetts, including parts of Worcester, Essex and Middlesex counties, are expected to get four to six inches of snow. The remainder of the North Shore, Metro Boston, Central Worcester County and most of Western Massachusetts will get about two to four inches. Southeastern Massachusetts will be left with about one to two inches, while the Cape and the Islands are projected to get a coating to one inch.

Boston and areas along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike will see a transition to a wintry mix around lunchtime, with sleet and freezing rain creating dangerous road conditions ahead of the afternoon and evening commutes.

The storm is projected to linger into early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of the Bay State, excluding the Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

Dozens of school districts announced that they are closed Tuesday.

