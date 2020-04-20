Most runners shun Boston Marathon after warnings from officials

BOSTON (WHDH) - While a few people crossed the Boston Marathon finish line on Boylston Street Monday, the vast majority of the 30,000 athletes scheduled to run kept off the course after officials told them to stay away after the race was canceled due to the coronavirus

The 124th Boston Marathon has been shelved until September, and Mayor Marty Walsh and race organizers told runners to stay home and keep social distancing as a show of support for first responders.

“What’s going on in the world is a lot more important than running at the moment,” said race director Dave McGillivray. “We want to support our medical team on the front line.”

While a few runners did come through Copley Square, the area was largely empty. Caroline Scheib visited the finish line, but the would-be first-time marathoner said she was glad the race was canceled.

“It’s a bummer but it makes perfect sense,” Scheib said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)