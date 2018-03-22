‘Most terrifying experience ever’: 2 construction workers fall from Allston building

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dawn Sullivan spent the night at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with her husband, Marco Cancela, after he and his coworker fell at a construction site.

Cancela and Ricky Errico were working on scaffolding and temporary stairs inside a building in Allston Wednesday afternoon when they fell about 20 feet.

“He was in a prone position on his back, with a neck brace. As far as I know, he has three broken ribs and a fractured spine. They had done a cat scan, they are waiting to do an MRI,” Sullivan explained.

Boston firefighters in a special rescue unit used ladders and a bucket to rescue the men.

Rachel Errico, sister of Ricky Errico, said he brother also faced some injuries.

“He reached out, saw him going, and realized he was falling as well. It was the most terrifying experience ever. Right now, he’s good…no fatal injuries,” she tearfully said.

The property on Western Avenue in Allston is owned by Harvard and is slated to be a new science and engineering building.

Both families want to find out how this happened and are grateful that this accident wasn’t much worse.

“He can talk, you know, I can hold him. That’s really all that matters,” said Rachel Errico.

OSHA is investigating the incident.

