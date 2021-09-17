ORONO, Maine (AP) — Maine’s public university system said most residential students have verified their coronavirus vaccination status.

The percentage of the students who have done so is more than 95%, the University of Maine System said late Thursday. The percentage of full-time employees who have verified their status is about 83%, the system said.

The system said it is dealing with 57 known active cases of COVID-19 within the university community.

In other pandemic news in Maine:

THE NUMBERS

Cases of COVID-19 are continuing to rise in Maine as the state heads into early fall.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 315.71 new cases per day on Sept. 1 to 454.86 new cases per day on Sept. 15. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 1.57 deaths per day on Sept. 1 to 4.00 deaths per day on Sept. 15.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday that there have been more than 82,000 cases of the virus in the state since the start of the pandemic. There have also been 979 deaths.

About two thirds of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

