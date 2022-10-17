WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - After weekend power surges caused fires and traffic signal issues in Waltham, Eversource said most people’s power has been restored to normal.

“An issue at one of our Waltham substations caused an outage Saturday afternoon, which resulted in abnormal voltage,” an Eversource spokesperson said in a statement. “While our team is still investigating to find the exact root cause, the area has been made safe, and all but a handful of customers have been restored.”

They said any customers who experienced damage related to the issues to reach out to Eversource directly by calling the Claims Department at 844-685-4475 or submitting an online claims application.

As 7NEWS previously reported, firefighters responded to reports of transformer fires resulting from a power surge across the city. Mutual aid from surrounding cities as far as Cambridge were called in to fan out across the municipality and help manage the multiple reports.

Electrical surges caused issues such as smoking power strips, smoking ovens and other appliances and traffic signal malfunctions.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)