‘Most Wanted’ fugitive from Fall River arrested in Revere, held without bail

A man on the Bristol County District Attorney’s Most Wanted Fugitives List for larceny of a motor vehicle was arrested Tuesday morning in Revere

Robert Goodrich, 56, formerly of Fall River, was arrested on several open arrest warrants, one of which is an indictment out of Fall River Superior Court charging him with larceny of a motor vehicle (habitual offender) and larceny over $1,200 by false pretense (habitual offender), District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced Tuesday afternoon.

Goodrich is accused of conning a Fall River woman he had recently met into allowing him to be the middleman for the purchase of a used car, officials say.

He is accused of stealing the car the woman was going to trade in for the new vehicle, stealing the title to the old car, and stealing $8,500 from the woman, which was to be used to purchase the new vehicle, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

These incidents are alleged to have occurred in February 2019.

After his arrest, the defendant was transported to Fall River Superior Court, where he was arraigned late this afternoon and ordered held without bail.

He is due back in court April 25 for a bail hearing.