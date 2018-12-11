‘Most wanted’ fugitive leads officers on high-speed chase into West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A wanted fugitive who led police on a wild, high-speed chase into West Bridgewater Tuesday night is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Keenan Ritter, 26, of Dorchester, who had five outstanding warrants for offenses including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, strangulation/suffocation, and narcotics crimes is expected to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court on charges including failure to stop for police, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to state police.

Brockton police officers attempting to stop a car on Route 24 northbound about 9:30 p.m. called for backup when the suspect vehicle, which had two occupants, sped away, state police said.

With police in pursuit, Ritter allegedly got off Route 24 at Exit 19, re-entered the highway on the southbound side and continue to Manley Street in West Bridgewater, where the vehicle became disabled, prompting him to jump out and lead officers on a brief foot chase.

Ritter, who was on the Fall River Police Department’s “Most Wanted” list was arrested and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

