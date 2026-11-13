Happy Friday! Wasn’t the best day today with a breezy wind, chilly temperatures and light rain and snow showers. But! We’ve got better news for this weekend.

First, evening temperatures will cool from the 40s to the 30s with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies overnight.

So your Saturday will be a chilly day. The day starts in the 30s with highs only in the mid 40s. There may be a brief period of sun in the morning, but generally the day will be mostly cloudy. We can’t rule out an isolated sprinkle or flurry, but that’s really about it! It won’t be overly breezy, either.

Saturday night looks partly cloudy and cold! Lows will drop to the 20s and 30s. Sunday we’re looking at variable clouds, but that means we’ll finally get some sun! Highs will reach the upper 40s but there will be a chilly breeze making it feel cooler than it really is.

Sunday night will be clear and cold, again dropping to the 20s and 30s. Monday will be nice and bright though! So that will help temperatures rebound to the upper 40s and low 50s in the afternoon. It’ll only be slightly breezy at times.

Tuesday morning will be the coldest this week, in the mid to upper 20s with bright skies. The sun will let us hit the mid 50s in the afternoon, but at least we ditch the breeze!

Wednesday morning, the chill continues in the 20s and 30s with highs back up to near 60 degrees with ample sun. That’ll be a beautiful afternoon! That starts our mini warm-up, with Thursday looking mostly sunny in the low 60s and Friday looking partly sunny and in the low 60s. Stay tuned!